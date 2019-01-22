Smithers town council voted to support the Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association in applying for a grant for funding.

At Tuesday’s night’s council meeting Lara Collingwood with the BVGA requested council reconsider its previous decision not provide a letter of support for a grant to fix equipment.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach said council voted to support the organization because it is in a town-owned building.

“The gymnastics club is a great group in our community. They have a lot of participation and its a form of affordable recreation. It is one of the great amenities that makes us such a fantastic place to live,” said Bachrach.

Collingwood said the club is in need of a lot of repairs including insulation and new windows.

The mounting costs also lead the gymnastics association to request support from the town to be the 2019 Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament’s charity.

Council agreed to write a letter to support the BVGA’s bid to be the tournament’s charity.

Bachrach said the town would be working with the gymnastics club to address the long term future of the building at a later date.

“There is $90,000 in the capital improvement plan, but we have not identified a funding source,” said Bachrach.