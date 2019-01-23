Arrested Huawei CFO may have legal argument to avoid extradition: Canadian ambassador

Huawei’s CFO may be able to avoid extradition to the US.

Canada’s Ambassador to China claims the tech exec can argue her charges are politically motivated. In December President Donald Trump commented on her arrest in Canada as being a possible bargaining chip in trade negotiations with China. Beijing officials have demanded the release of their citizen and threatened retaliation.

Retail sales weighted by gas and vehicle slumps in November: Stats Can

Canada’s retail sector is taking a hit from dropping oil prices.

Stats Can reports in November, retail dropped by 0.9 per cent, mostly caused by the slumping price at the pumps. Motor vehicle sales also took a dive in November, which helped with the weight. The agency reports without these two sectors, retail actually went up by 0.2 per cent.

Canada offers best quality of life: report

Canada’s quality of life is getting top billing in a global report.

US News and World Report ranked all countries based on various criteria, giving Canada the top spot for quality of life due to the country’s expansive wilderness and welcoming attitude towards immigrants. Switzerland was named number one in the overall best countries to live list, with Canada coming in third.