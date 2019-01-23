The War Amps are getting ready for their yearly lost keys program across the country.

The War Amps Public Awareness Officer James Jordan said everyone in BC is getting the key tags in the mail over the next two weeks.

“A nine digit code is linked to your name and address. If you ever lose your keys someone just has to drop them in the mailbox or call the number and someone will come to pick them up and deliver them back to you,” said Jordan.

There is no cost the services, Jordan said they get most of their revenue from donations people who have their lost keys returned.

All the money raised goes towards buying artificial limbs for child amputees as well as programs for all ages.