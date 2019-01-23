Bruce Campbell, Author of The Lac-Mégantic Rail Disaster, is speaking in Smithers tonight with other panelists on the risks from the increases in CN rail transportation of dangerous goods.

Campbell said the talk looks at what happened in Lac-Mégantic in 2013 when the train carrying oil derailed and killed over 40 people.

He said people see parallels in what led to the accident in Quebec happening here as CN Rail ships more dangerous goods by train.

“I think there is a potential recurrence in communities across Canada and the United States,” said Campbell.

He said the talks help inform people on what they can do to ensure the same thing does not happen in their communities.

Campbell was invited to talk in Houston and Hazleton Tuesday night.

Anyone interested in learning more can find Campbell speaking at the Smithers Old Church at 7 pm tonight.