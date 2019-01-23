Residents at the Alpine Village Estates are concerned about the water quality caused by dead-end water lines on the property.

At Tuesday nights council meeting in Smithers, residents of the estate spoke to council about the need to loop the dead end pipe with the rest of the town’s water system.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the situation is interesting because the town did not design the estate’s water system.

“The town provided water infrastructure up to the property, but within the development itself the developer was responsible for putting in those water lines,” said Bachrach.

Council decided not to specifically support the project because they did not want to favour it over other streets who are in equal or greater need.

Bachrach said the Alpine is one of several streets that are facing issues with dead-end water lines.

“Our staff have been bringing them forward in order of priority, and each year we consider those upgrades where they are necessary and chip away at it over time,” said Bachrach.