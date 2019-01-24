Trudeau says he’s not concerned about McCallum comments on Huawei CFO

Justin Trudeau will not fire Canada’s ambassador to China.

The PM rejected the idea after John McCallum suggested Huawei’s CFO has reasonable legal grounds to avoid extradition from Canada to face trade-related charges in the US. Tory Leader Andrew Scheer suggested he’d can McCallum immediately if he was the PM.

Lawsuit pays out Canadians who bought lawnmowers in the 90s

Did you buy a lawnmower in the late 90s?

If so you could get a quick payout. A Canadian class-action lawsuit against a handful of lawnmower makers has been settled for $7.5 million. The companies were sued for mislabeling the potential horsepower of machines sold between 1994 and 2012. Payouts are between 15 and 55 dollars.

Doomsday Clock remains unchanged, scientists give new stark warning for the world

It’s not changing time, but that’s not a good thing according to scientists.

The Doomsday Clock is remaining at 2 minutes to midnight after inching closer to the apocalyptic time last year. Researchers who change the clock based on global threats say they’re concerned about cyber-attacks, climate change and the growing possibility of a nuclear arms race.