The Moose and Carter’s Jewelers Present

Ice and Diamonds

Your chance to win a $1500 diamond from Carter’s Jewelers

Listen for your chance to call in and qualify starting Feb 4.

Call 250-847-2277

25 Listeners will join us at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill Feb 16th

Each qualifier will receive a diamond frozen in Ice

24 are fake but one is half carat diamond

When your ice melts you’ll take your stone to Baron Carter for inspection

Baron will tell you if you hold a humble cubic zirconia or a half carat diamond

Qualifiers will be treated to snacks from Don Cherry’s and will have the opportunity to play on-site games for a chance at additional prizes.