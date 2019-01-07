The Moose and Carter’s Jewelers Present
Ice and Diamonds
Your chance to win a $1500 diamond from Carter’s Jewelers
Listen for your chance to call in and qualify starting Feb 4.
Call 250-847-2277
25 Listeners will join us at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill Feb 16th
Each qualifier will receive a diamond frozen in Ice
24 are fake but one is half carat diamond
When your ice melts you’ll take your stone to Baron Carter for inspection
Baron will tell you if you hold a humble cubic zirconia or a half carat diamond
Qualifiers will be treated to snacks from Don Cherry’s and will have the opportunity to play on-site games for a chance at additional prizes.