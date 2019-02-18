The Moose Presents

Mom’s Say The Darndest Things

Your chance to win DAILY PRIZES from our Amazing Sponsors including Canadian Tire Smithers, Kitchen Works, Divine By Danielle, Larkspur Floral, Cloud 9, Chia’s Dream Closet, Trever Morris of Sunlife Financial and Azeala’s Garden

Contest Begins April 22nd

Submit your funniest Mom stories by calling 250-847-2277 or submit it in the form below as a General Inquiry. You could win one of many daily prizes from our sponsors and your story could be shared on the air.

New Contact Form Simplified contact for for use on community websites. Your Name *

Your Email *

Phone

Department * General Inquiry Sales & Advertising News & Media Events & Closures Website Support Technical/On-Air Support

Website

Is this a news tip? yes, this is a news tip.

Source *

Photography Would you like to attach some photography/media files? Yes, I would like to add photos/media.

Photography * Drop files here or Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, gif, png, tiff.

Photography Release * I grant to Vista Radio Ltd., a royalty-free right to use the submitted photography/media on their websites and for any other online marketing use. I acknowledge that I will not gain or receive any form of monetary compensation for the use of my submitted photography/media. I have read and understand the terms of the photography release.

Page Link (URL) If available, please enter the URL of the page that is having problems.

Category * Event Information Cancellation Road Report School Notice

Event Date *

Details/Comments *

CAPTCHA

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.