Library/Art Galley project almost halfway to $1-million goal
Town of Smithers Library + Art Gallery draft concept design & business case | Urban Arts Architecture
The Smithers Library/Art Gallery fundraiser is almost halfway to their million dollar goal.
Chair of the Library Board, Wally Bergen said they are at about $430,000.
“We are hoping to break the $500,000 marks within the next two weeks,” said Bergen.
The million dollar goal was set by the owners of Hy-Tech Drilling who announced they would match all other donations up to $1 million.
“So far we are just focusing on major donors, and fundraising is a lot of effort so what we have been doing is focusing on major donations initially then going out to the broader,” said Bergen.
Bergen said a significant portion of the money came from the Koehler foundation, donating over two hundred thousand dollars.
The hope is that the rest of the project will be covered by a grant council applied for at the beginning of the month.