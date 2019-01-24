The Smithers Library/Art Gallery fundraiser is almost halfway to their million dollar goal.

Chair of the Library Board, Wally Bergen said they are at about $430,000.

“We are hoping to break the $500,000 marks within the next two weeks,” said Bergen.

The million dollar goal was set by the owners of Hy-Tech Drilling who announced they would match all other donations up to $1 million.

“So far we are just focusing on major donors, and fundraising is a lot of effort so what we have been doing is focusing on major donations initially then going out to the broader,” said Bergen.

Bergen said a significant portion of the money came from the Koehler foundation, donating over two hundred thousand dollars.

The hope is that the rest of the project will be covered by a grant council applied for at the beginning of the month.