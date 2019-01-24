Smithers is partnering with Telkwa for a grant from British Columbia Municipalities for emergency operations funding.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach says the money I will be going towards training and equipment.

“The training will involve a tabletop excise which is an emergency simulation with the two towns,” said Bachrach.

Money will also go towards the purchase of equipment including a radio system and a weather monitoring equipment.

Bachrach says the equipment will help in situations like wildfires.

He says the application was submitted about a month ago, and they are waiting to hear back.