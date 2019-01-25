Snow and road conditions on Queen Street in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

Heading into the weekend in the Bulkley Valley it looks like residents are in for a rollercoaster of fluctuating temperatures.

A Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Matt MacDonald said leading into Saturday there is the possibility of freezing drizzle making surface slippery Saturday morning.

“Saturday it is going to get mild with the second disturbance ushering though,” said MacDonald.

MacDonalds said Saturday will be 12 degrees above average with a high of seven degrees.

He said the temperature is expected to then dip down to zero Saturday night.

MacDonald said cold, dry air is coming from the north moving into Sunday.

“Definitely on the chilly side only seeing high of -2 dipping down to -10 overnight Sunday and Monday,” said Macdonald.

Moving into next week, MacDonald said there will be some sunny days with light flurries Tuesday.