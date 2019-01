There is a power outage between Smithers to Moricetown due to a tree on the power line.

The outage is West of YELICH RD, North-South-East of HWY 16

Power has been off as of 2:18 PM Saturday, January 26th.

There are currently 1251 customers affected by the outage.

Crews are currently on site addressing the situation.

BC Hydro said the outage will hopefully be fixed by 5 PM.