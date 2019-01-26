Reports and photos from the Gidimt’en campsite show Coastal Gas Link employees bulldozing the campsite.

The Wet’suwet’en had planned for the tents to stay in place to sure as a cultural site to teach people about what happened at the camp when RCMP took down the roadblock.

Chief Na’mocks Hereditary Chief of the Wet’suwet’en said CGL has no permits or rights to dismantle the tents.

“For them to take down the tents and the bases that are there that’s not part of their work plan at all. They call it staging area well they don’t have the permits for that,” said Na’mocks.

A spokesperson with CGL, Suzanne Wilton said all the construction taking place is fully permitted.

“Coastal Gask Link is in full compliance with Environmental Assessment Certification, and as of November 19th we had met all of the required pre-construction conditions,” said Wilton.

Wilton said the tents were on pullouts that are essential in ensuring the safety of all parties on a day-to-day basis.

In addition to the tents, traplines at the Unist’ot’en camp have been destroyed in the construction, which the Unist’ot’en said part of the healing center programing.

CGL temporarily halted construction yesterday due to the increased number trap along the path before resuming work in other areas earlier today.