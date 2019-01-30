A whitewash of snow is just around for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District and a good chunk of Northern BC as a winter storm watch is in effect.

Anywhere between 15 to 30 centimetres could fall between tomorrow and Friday according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa Erven who spoke this morning with My Bulkley Lakes Now.

“Stay tuned to your local forecast as we will be assessing the new models as they come in today and then upgrading to either a snowfall warning or winter storm warnings for those areas who are expected to receive 25 centimetres of snow or more.”

Alerts are in place for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass as well as Highway 16 between Tete Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border.

Erven adds if you plan on hitting the roads between tomorrow and Friday, there are a few things you should know.

“When we see these larger amounts it certainly makes travel conditions a lot trickier, it’s always good to carry winter storm gear in your car, extra blankets and extra clothes just in case you get stuck and make sure some knows about your travel plans.”

“With the strong winds through those areas not only do you have reduced visibility and tricky driving conditions not just from the snowfall itself but also with the stronger winds you can get blowing snow, which reduces visibility even further.”

Overnight lows will be extremely cold by the weekend getting as chilly as -25 by the weekend.