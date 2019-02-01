Canada’s main stock market looked like it was on its way to a seventh straight day of gains, but has given up that ground.

The early boost came from the energy sector as oil prices steadied. The TSX is down 12 points, sitting at 15,527.

The loonie is off to a strong today though hitting a nearly three month high against the U.S. dollar. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said yesterday he’d be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the near future to try to finally get a trade deal worked out. The ongoing trade issues between the world’s two biggest economies have been influencing the market both higher and lower for months.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones is up 117 points to 25,117. Oil is up 99 cents to $54.78 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.10 to $1,322.10 an ounce, and the loonie is up a fifth of a cent to 76.34 cents U.S.