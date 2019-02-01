The snow should be letting up heading into the weekend in the Bulkley Valley according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada Bobby Sekhon said the winter storm warning would likely be ending for the Bulkley Valley in the next few hours.

Sekhon said there would be between 5 to 15 cm of snow falling through the day and into Friday night.

“Expect a dry day to start the weekend on Saturday however we will start dropping in temperatures with a high of only -14 on Saturday and then Saturday night getting down to a low of -26,” said Sekhon.

Throughout the weekend there could be some light snowfall as the system moves through the area this weekend but nothing significant.

Heading into Sunday Sekhon said residents should experience a high of -14 going down to -22 overnight.

Into the beginning of next week, the colder temperatures will remain with clear skies for the first few days.

“This time of year with the temperature falling and snow around make sure you have your vehicle equipped with an emergency kit and make sure your plumbing is ready as well,” said Sekhon