The Creative Roots Performing Arts dance school is getting ready to showcase their skills in competitions across the province.

The dancers are showcasing their routines at the Della Herman Theatre tonight from 6:30 PM.

Admission is by donation to help the performers cover their competition entry fees.

There will also be snacks available at intermission by donation in addition to a 50/50 draw.

The first competitive performance is on Feb 14 in Quesnel.