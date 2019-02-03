The Hereditary Chiefs and Unist’ot’en are calling for a stop-work order for the Coastal Gas Links (CGL) Pipeline after reports CGL is non-compliant with the environmental assessment certificate (EAC).

According to the Unist’ot’en Camp Facebook page CGL has not completed required archaeological surveys before beginning clearing work on the proposed man-camp in the area.

A spokesperson with CGL, Suzanne Wilton said in a previous statement all the construction taking place is fully permitted, and their number one priority is safety for all involved.

On Thursday a group of people went to MLA Doug Donaldson’s office in Smithers to get him to call for a cease and desist on the pipeline.

Chief Smogelgem of Laksamshu Clan, one of the plaintiffs named in the CGL injunction, said many violations are happening right now with the work and destruction of the Gidimt’en Camp.

“Those violations need to be addressed. We are asking Donaldson to step up and issue a stop-work order for the pipeline,” said Smogelgem.

Smogelgem said CGL is one of many pipelines that have tried to come through the area over the years.

“If we let one of these pipelines through our territories others are sure to follow. The method they would use to force here way in would be to say our project is mitigated by the preexisting pipeline,” Smogelgem said.

Spokes Person or the Ministry of the Environment David Karn said the reports of CGL being non-compliant are currently under investigation.

My Bulkley Lakes Now reached out for Donaldson for a comment on the situation and has not received a response.