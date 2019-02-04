With all the colder weather in the Bulkley Valley, it might be worth just taking a sick day.

The temperature dropped to -31 last night and Meteorologist with Environment Canada Doug Lundquist said it would be falling to -23 later tonight.

“Watch for people outdoors be mindful you don’t get frostbite. If your traveling make sure you have warm clothes and blankets in case your car breakdown,” said Lundquist.

Moving further into the week, he says the weather will start to warm up.

“It’s warming up tomorrow with some sun and possibly a high as -5 for Thursday with lows in the -11 to -14 range,” said Lundquist.

Lundquist said heading into the end of next weekend; there is the possibility of more arctic air in the area.