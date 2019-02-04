Dog wrapped in a blanket to keep warm | Stock Image

The annual Mother Millie Garage Sale is looking for donations for their annual fundraiser garage sale.

All the proceeds raised go towards the Burns Lake Veterinarian Clinic to take care of stray animals in the neighbourhood.

The funds assist in paying homeless animals veterinarian costs, including spaying and neutering.

The clinic is looking for donations of useful, usable, and unbroken items.

For information on what time and where to drop off items, you can call the Clinic at (250) 692-7476.