Many in our country will be tuning in as American President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address.

Tuesday night’s address is a week behind schedule because of the partial government shutdown that lasted 35 days.

Democrats have chosen former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams to deliver the rebuttal.

Abrams will be the first African American woman to do so.

Canada’s main stock index hit its highest level yesterday since early October, thanks in part to a five-per-cent rise in the health-care sector and a big surge in cannabis stocks.

Toronto’s S-and-P / T-S-X index gained 96 points, to 15,602.

Oil prices dropped 1.3 per cent to close at $54-56 U.S. a barrel.

Gold fell $2.80 to close at 1,319.

The loonie weakened by 6/100th’s of a cent to finish at 76.27 cents U.S.