A lumber truck that caught on fire earlier this morning has closed Highway 16 near Burns Lake.

No one is injured, but the fire closed both lanes 25 km east of Burns Lake near Priestly Hill.

Madonna Saunderson said crews are working to clear the way.

“Anticipate the highway will not be open until this afternoon, but that’s the best time frame I can give,” said Saunderson.

According to Drive BC, an alternative route is in place.

She said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is not the result of an accident.