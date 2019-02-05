Crown asking for 50 years for Toronto serial killer

The Crown is asking for a 50 year sentence for serial killer Bruce McArthur.

That is the same as two consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole.

McArthur would be 116-years old before he’s eligible for early release.

The judge is expected to give his decision on Friday.

TSB says derailed CP train’s e-brakes let go

The transportation safety board says it will try to figure out why a derailed train’s emergency brakes failed.

That was part of the update given today on the investigation into a CP freight train that killed three crew members near Field, B.C. yesterday.

The board says at this point it’s being called a “loss of control.”

New rules aimed at curbing vaping by targeting ads

Health Canada is taking steps to cut down the rising number of young people taking up vaping.

The agency is planning on putting limits on vaping ads, such where they can go and what they can say.

The new rules would also require health warnings be put in those ads.

Trump addressing the nation tonight

The President of the United States is expected to talk about his battle for a border wall tonight.

Donald Trump is delivering his second official state of the union address.

Experts are predicting Trump will not go so far as to declare a national emergency, which would allow him to fund the $5.7 billion wall without congress.

Liberal gov’t taking steps to save endangered Indigenous languages



A new bill from the federal government looks to preserve and revive Indigenous languages.

The Liberals tabled Bill C-91 today.

The bill proposes things like making federal institutions translate documents or have an interpreter.