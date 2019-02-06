The TSX is gaining back ground it lost early.

Canada’s main stock market shed some points at the bell on lower oil prices. Investors were also jittery after the Bank of Canada said trade policies south of the border were holding back Canadian investments. The TSX is up 31 points to 15,734.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones is lower the day after the president’s State of the Union address that analysts are describing as combative. It’s down 50 points to 25,360.

Oil is up 50 cents to $54.16 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $3.30 to $1,315.90 an ounce, and the loonie is down close to half a cent to 75.82 cents U.S.