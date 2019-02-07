Bay Street managed to pull out a small gain yesterday, with a different story on Wall Street.

Canada’s main stock market was dragged down by marijuana stocks and declines in six of its 11 sectors. But gains in energy and financial stocks led the TSX to a nine point gain, closing at 15,712.

In New York, American markets were down Wednesday the day after President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address. The Dow Jones closed 21 points lower as the tech and consumer sectors slid and Trump’s speech did little to alleviate investor concerns over things like the trade dispute with China.

Ahead of the bell oil is down 50 cents to $53.51 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $4.30 to $1,310.10 an ounce, and the loonie is down a third of a cent to 75.43 cents U.S.