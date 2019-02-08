Unexpected job growth isn’t helping Canada’s unemployment rate, or investor confidence. Despite the addition of over 66 thousand jobs in January according to Stats Can, the TSX is down 118 points to 15,524 as the unemployment rate still grew .2 per cent.

Global stress is also putting pressure on both the Bay Street index and across the border on Wall Street. The Dow is down 247 points to 24,921 as investors fret over the lack of movement in trade negotiations between the US and China.

Crude is also slipping on these worries as US oil drops to 52.58 a barrel.

Gold is taking point as a safe haven option pushing to 1,317 an ounce.