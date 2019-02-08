Arctic Air is in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District today, and according to Environment Canada, it’s not warming up anytime soon.

Burns Lake has an extreme cold weather warning in effect, with wind chills feeling like -40.

Environment Canada Meteorologists Matt MacDonald said the extreme cold warning would last at least until Saturday Morning.

“You can get frostbite in just minutes so if you are heading outside make sure you’re covered up. No exposed skin and limit your outdoor time,” said MacDonald.

For Friday MacDonald said with the wind chill the temperature will drop to -20 overnight.

“Saturday will start cold for sure. Those winds will still be breezy, so wind chill values in the -30 range,” said MacDonald.

Heading into Saturday afternoon the temperature is expected to rise to a high of -12.

MacDonald said Sunday will be a high of -7 which is below average for this time of year.

Into Sunday night the Bulkley Valley is looking at lows of -19.

“This arctic air is locked in across the province, so the outlook is looking pretty crisp, lots of beautiful sunshine but colder than normal conditions,” said MacDonald.