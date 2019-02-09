Snow and road conditions on Queen Street in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

Environment Canada has ended the extreme cold weather warning for Burns Lake area but people are still going to need to bundle up.

The temperature is around -10 degrees in the Bulkley Valley this weekend.

Colin Fong Meteorologist with Environment Canada said the overnight lows will be -20.

“The arctic air mass continues to be settled over the BC interior so that cold air is not really moving anywhere so we will still continue to have cold conditions,” said Fong

Fong said there is still a risk of frostbite but with the lesser windchill, it’s not as severe.

The cold temperature is expected to last into next week.