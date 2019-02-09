Ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Smithers Community Service supportive housing project on February 8, 2019 | Photo by Shane Loughran

The supportive housing project, Goodacre Place in Smithers is ready to open its doors starting March 1.

The 24-unit building at the corner of Queen St. and Railway Ave. will provide homes for people in Smithers who are struggling with homelessness.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach said the project was the work of multiple groups of people and would not have been possible without the support of the community.

“It’s not a shelter, it’s about homes for people. There are people in our community struggling with homelessness, and this is going to provide long term, stable housing for these individuals,” said Bachrach.

The units will come fully furnished and is and will have two wheelchair accessible units as well as a few units set aside for transitional housing.

Named after recently deceased former Town Councillor Bill Goodacre, Bachrach said it’s the perfect tribute to his legacy.

“Bill Goodacre was a long time board member of Community Services Board and friend of many. This was the kind of project Bill was such a champion in our community,” said Bachrach.