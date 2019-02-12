Smithers Town Council swearing-in ceremony and the town hall on November 5 | Photo by of Sawyer Bogdan

Tonight’s council will be a mix of old and new business.

Council will revisit discussions with the Bulkley Valley Gymnastics Association to finalize some area they did not get to at the last meeting.

The area still needed review include the long term future of the building, renovations required and ensuring the clubs future.

At the January 22 meeting, members of the club talked about ensuring that should the club not be able to survive that the town would inherit the equipment.

Town Council will also revisit talks about the dead-end-pipe at the Alpine Village Estates.

There are also plans to submit a letter urging BC Hydro to switch the street lights to more energy efficient bulbs.

Council starts at 6:30 PM at the Town Council office on 1027 Aldous St, Smithers.

For the full agenda, you can click here.