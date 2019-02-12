Union of Indian Chiefs calls out PM

“Cowardly low blows” is how the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs describe comments about the former Veterans Affairs Minister. The Union is calling on Prime Minister Trudeau to quash what they call racist and sexual innuendo against Jody Wilson-Raybould. She has been at the centre of claims the PMO pressured her to help Quebec based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin avoid prosecution. Raybould resigned from cabinet earlier today.

RCMP internal report says opioid handling not as dangerous as believed

The RCMP is reviewing the way officers handle fentanyl and other opioids. Internal RCMP reports say handling the drugs is not as dangerous as it was once believed. There is evidence that officers will not overdose by absorbing it through their skin. The results of the review will likely be shared with other police services across the country.

Millennials largely at risk for hearing loss because of loud music on smartphones

The World Health Organization is warning hearing loss will hit millennials hard. The health agency says by 2050 the number of people with hearing loss will almost double to 9-hundred million worldwide. The W-H-O is urging manufacturers to make sure smartphones have software to ensure people don’t listen to loud music for too long.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman found guilty

The Mexican drug lord known as “El Chapo” could be going to jail for the rest of his life. After six days of jury deliberations he has been found guilty of drug-trafficking. He will likely be held in a high security prison in the U.S. in order to reduce the risk of another prison break.