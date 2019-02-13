Investor optimism is helping boost global markets this morning.

Donald Trump’s recently comments on extending the deadline for the tariff relief on China are giving investors more confidence. The US President suggested he was willing to slide on the March 1st deadline if talks continue to be positive.

More details will likely come out today as well about funding to avoid another US government shutdown.

Meanwhile, the price of crude is gaining after OPEC announced cuts in January as well and as US sanctions dry up exports from Venezuela. US crude is gaining to 53.71 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is pushing to 75.55 cents US.