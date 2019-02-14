BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee continues to show his support for recently departed Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson Raybould.

Wilson-Raybould resigned from Justin Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet earlier this week in relation to the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

In an interview with My PG Now, Teegee said it was an easy decision to get behind Wilson-Raybould based on her previous track record.

“Quite simply, there is trouble within the halls of parliament and it’s very troubling to see. Certainly, we support her as she was one of the former regional chiefs of British Columbia and we certainly support her and her situation.”

“In my opinion, her support is probably the highest it has ever been. Quite simply, she’s trying to uphold the integrity of the office and the integrity of this party and yet the government but we’re looking at a situation where she is being muzzled.”

Her departure is still sending shockwaves throughout the political world.

Teegee went on to say the recent situation puts another black mark on the Liberals ahead of the 2020 election.

“With the SNC-Lavalin controversy and also the waning commitments to indigenous people, I don’t think it bodes well for the Liberal party, I don’t think it looks too good.”

A Liberal-led justice committee is reviewing allegations the Prime Minister’s Office meddled in the Canadian company’s fraud case.