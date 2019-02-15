After weeks of below average temperatures, finally, a bit of relief is coming to Bulkley Valley.

Matt MacDonalds, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, said temperatures will stay around -9 to -10 degrees for Friday and Saturday.

“So far this month temperatures have constantly been below normal, and it looks like we will finally be able to flush that arctic air out of the region.”

Overnight lows for Friday and Saturday will stay around the -18 mark with above average temperatures expected for Sunday and the beginning of next week.

Sunday is going to be the start of the warmer temperature for the Bulkley Valley.

MacDonald said. people can expect highs of -13 to 0 degrees throughout the day.

“Come Monday finally some nice above seasonal temperatures will be some reprieve from this cold weather.”

Last Wednesday set a new record with an overnight low of -26.3 degrees.

MacDonalds says this is the lowest it’s been since 1983.