Coastal Gas Links has temporarily stopped work at the Unisto’ot’en camp while they investigate the claims.

In a statement on their website, CGL said they immediately stopped work and requested that a qualified archeologist visit the site.

This comes after posts on the Unisto’ot’en camp Facebook page shows two stone tools that the post said were recovered from the CGL construction site on Wednesday.

The tools were found at the site CGL is in the process of building a man camp on to house workers.

The Unisto’ot’en said this shows inadequate Archaeological Impact Assessment (AIA) was done before work began.

CGL said an AIA was done remotely; however, they were unable to do an onsite assessment for the area in question (Site 9A) due to the road access at the time.

There is no word yet on when work will resume.