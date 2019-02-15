The Wet’suwet’en Language and Cultural Society is getting three years of funding to support language programs for both children and adults.

Executive Director for Witset First Nation, Lucy Gagnon said it helps people stay connected to their culture when they can speak their traditional language.

“Only 3 per cent of our nation are fluent spears, so we realize we cant create fluency in a short time, it’s a process,” said Gagnon.

Gagnon said they work by teaching people everyday phrases to get them used to speak the language.

Currently, there are classes three nights a week for adults on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.

Gagnon said they had seen a lot of progress since the programmes have started.

The society is currently working on digitizing their language to ensure it lasts for generations and developing a dictionary.