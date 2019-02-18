The BC Assembly of First Nations (BCAFN) will be hosting a Business Forum in Prince George on February 19 and 20.

The purpose of the two-day event is to discuss and learn how to grow local economies and grow First Nations’ already significant contributions to BC’s larger economic sectors. With the focus on business, the forum is for First Nations leaders, entrepreneurs, and youth interested in learning more about the latest in the economic potential of First Nations and their people.

To go along with this event, Wednesday, February 20 is specifically focused on highlighting and learning from the women and youth of the First Nations’ communities in business.

Participation in this event is free of charge, however, those interested in attending will be required to register beforehand.

For those interested in attending, you may click here.

For more information regarding the forum, you may visit the event’s website here.