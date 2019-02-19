As people in the Bulkley Valley (BV) got ready to celebrate the long weekend Saturday night they hit a snag when they tired called the taxi.

People were faced with a sad voicemail informing them the service was out of business.

Joyce Pottinger Owner of BV Taxi said although the shutdown was only temporary if things don’t change the Bulkley Valleys only taxi service might close its doors permanently.

46 “Everyday I have one or two cabs sitting with no operators, I am losing thousands of dollars a day, and there are a lot of really mad customers because I have no operators.”

Over the past 13 years, BV Taxi has driven people to the airport and all the way to doctors appointments in Prince George.

The lack of drivers does not appear to be an issue of money, full-time drivers at BV Taxi can make upwards of $4000 a month plus tips.

With only three drivers Pottinger said the stress of trying to serve everyone is becoming too much.

“Their stress level is so high they are getting sick which becomes a danger, I am all about safety but when I look at my drivers, and they are more haggard than me its time to shut it down.”

She said they don’t want to let down customers, but if the service is going to continue, they need more drivers to step up.