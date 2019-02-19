Measles has spread to the Lower Mainlands and could come to Northern BC if more people are not up to date on vaccinations.

According to Northern Health, There are nine confirmed cases of measles in Vancouver.

Rakel Cling a Medical Health Officer, said it is highly contagious.

“The risk always exists when there are people not immunized, so we need to see a pretty high level of immunizations in the population to make sure measles is not passed around.”

There are those who are unable to be vaccinated, who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“Anyone under the age of one and anyone who is immunocompromised, are at particular risk because they don’t have a vaccine but also because of their underlying conditions.”

Cling said measles is passed through those that are unvaccinated and under-immunized.

Those who don’t know if they are up to date on all of their vaccinations should contact their health professional.