The GoFundMe set up Jessica Patrick Balczer has reached its goal in just over three months.

The page raised $4,830.33 after page fees that will be going to support her baby girl, Aleiyah.

The money was deposited in a Registered Education Savings Plan at the Royal Bank in Smithers.

Jessica went missing in August 31, and her body was found by family members two weeks later on Hudsons Bay Mountain Road on September 15.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding Balczer’s death is asked to please contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233, or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).