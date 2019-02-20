School District 54 has appointed a new superintendent.

Michael McDiarmid was announced as the new superintendent In a news release sent out by the school board.

McDiarmid has experience with the SD54 working the past eight years as Assistant Superintendent.

“I have always viewed myself as a bridge between communities, sharing the goal of supporting all students’ learning and thriving,” said McDiarmid.

McDiarmid also has experience working with indigenous students as Nechako Lakes District Principal of Aboriginal Education.

He will be taking over for current superintendent Chris van der Mark as of April 1st.

Van der Mark is moving on to take over as superintendent for School District 27 in the Cariboo region.