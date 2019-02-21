The province announced $100-million in funding to help Northwest communities like Smithers solve infrastructure problems.

Twenty-two municipalities, as well as four regional districts, will split the funds.

Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach said they don’t know how much Smithers will get, but this money is a long time coming.

“We have been working for a number of years to create an arrangement with the provincial government that sees a long term commitment to Northwest communities.”

Bachrach said the town is reviewing all infrastructure systems and finding where updates are needed.

Recently the town finished a report looking at the amount of money they invest in paved roads. The report showed Smithers needed to double its budget to maintain what’s currently in place.

“We keep track over time of all of our assets and make sure we are investing sufficient resources to maintain those assets over time so that future generations aren’t stuck with a big bill,” said Bachrach.