There might not be Simon Cowell judging, but the students at Smithers Secondary School are getting ready to put their best foot forward with their production of Smithers Got Talent.

All the proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the senior’s graduation and prom.

Heads of the Grad Council Justin Taylor and Olivia Nixon said there is a variety of acts with performances from dancers, singers, and even some comedy.

“We will be doing a goods and services auction as well where people will be auctioning off babysitting, house sitting, dog sitting, snow shoveling, massages, chiropractor and a silent auction,” said Nixon.

Entry to the event is by a minimum donation of $5, and there will be homemade baked goods for purchase as well.

It all starts at the Della Herman theatre in Smithers, Friday night at 7 pm.