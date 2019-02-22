Trans Mountain review to be sent to Ottawa from NEB

The review of the Trans Mountain Pipeline project is coming back to Ottawa today.

The National Energy Board review is expected to give the feds a guideline of how to proceed with the billion-dollar project. The Liberals will then need to decide on whether to restart construction and what steps need to be taken to avoid butting heads with opponents.

Top bureaucrat suggests former Justice Minister was not inappropriately pressured

Jody Wilson-Raybould may have been pressured to deal with the SNC-Lavalin matter.

But, Canada’s top bureaucrat suggests the question is whether or not it was inappropriate pressure. The Privy Council clerk says he doesn’t feel that was the case. His testimony comes amid an internal probe of how the feds dealt with the Canadian company’s criminal matter.

Antibiotics killing needed bacteria in freshwater: report

Antibiotics are causing havoc on the world’s lakes and rivers.

This from researchers in the Netherlands who found the pharmaceutical residue from prescription drugs is pushing antibiotic levels in fresh water higher. This, in turn, is affecting the bacteria levels in the water which plays a major role in the ecosystem. Experts say the antibiotics also kill off bacteria used in wastewater treatment.

Trump may lift Canada-focused tariffs in March: ambassador

The tariff headache that has been plaguing Canada may come to an end soon.

Canada’s US ambassador believes the steel and aluminum tariffs will likely be lifted by March. Donald Trump originally put the tariffs in place claiming the US steel industry was under attack and needed protection.

HBC cutting out entire store chain in Canada

Hudson’s Bay Company is cutting out its home décor chain.

The Canadian retail giant has announced the closure of all of its Home Outfitters stores across Canada, impacting about 700 jobs. HBC says it will also be reviewing its Saks Off Fifth store chain in both Canada and the US.