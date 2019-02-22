A GoFundMe page has been set up for the man severely injured in a train accident earlier this week.

Lando Rosger is recovering after the road grader he was driving collided with a CN train near Smithers.

That accident happened Tuesday morning at Lawson Road crossing.

According to the fundraiser page, Rosger is in stable condition after being airlifted to Vancouver in critical condition.

The page is hoping to raise $10,000 to assist the family with travel costs and accommodations as well as lost wages while he recovers.

Rosger’s wife and children are currently in Vancouver while he recovers.

