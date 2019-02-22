Crisp dry weather is expected for the weekend in the Bulkley Valley.

Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon said two to four centimetres of snow is expected to fall through Friday with the possibility of a few more centimetres overnight.

“The temperature today is a high fo -2 tonight a low of -14. With the windchill, it will be down to -20 overnight.”

Into Saturday there will only be high of -6 degrees feeling like -20 with the windchill.

The overnight low of Saturday is expected to be -17.

There will not be much change on Sunday with a high of -6 and an overnight low of -19.

Sekhon said into next week residents can continue to expect below average temperatures.

“As we get into the weekend the cool, dry trend continues, we will see the coldest temperatures on this weekend, but as we get into next week, things start to moderate.”