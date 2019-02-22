N-E-B says Trans Mountain pipeline is in “Interest of Canada”

The National Energy Board says the Trans Mountain pipeline should move ahead. The N-E-B says the construction of the 7-point 4 billion dollar pipeline expansion remains in the public interest of Canada. The regulator has included 16 new recommendations in order to protect marine life on the B.C. coast.

Trudeau says Canadians should listen to Micheal Wernick

The PM wants Canadians to “pay heed” to the country’s Privy Council clerk about the SNC-Lavalin affair. Justin Trudeau called Micheal Wernick an extraordinary public servant. Wernick testified in front of the justice committee that there was no inappropriate pressure from the PM or his staff to scuttle a criminal investigation into the company.

More violence in Venezuela

A violent clash in Venezuela has left one woman dead and dozens injured. It happened near the Brazil border a day after the President order it closed. The deadly clash was over the opposition’s plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuelans which President Maduro says he won’t accept.

Fortnite World Cup announced

Millions of dollars will be on the line for the “Fortnite World Cup”. The software developer behind the game has announced the Fortnite tournament will have players compete for almost 1-hundred and 30 million dollars in prize money. Qualifying tournaments begin in April with the finals in July.