Former Justice Minister expected to have her say on SNC-Lavalin matter

Ottawa’s former Justice Minister will likely get a chance to “speak her truth” this week.

Jody Wilson-Raybould is expected to testify on the SNC-Lavalin matter as early as Tuesday. She resigned from Trudeau’s cabinet recently amid the drama surrounding the scandal. Trudeau’s PMO is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould into pushing for a deal out of court for the Canadian company.

Feds warn unnecessary tariffs are putting USMCA trade deal in question

The new NAFTA could be in trouble if the US doesn’t give up the trade grudge soon.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau warns Ottawa may struggle to ratify the trade agreement as the US continues to hold onto pre-USMCA tariffs on steel and aluminum. He says the feds don’t understand the justification behind keeping these tariffs in place.

Health officials warn measles infected individual travelled to Alberta and NWT

A measles outbreak in BC could be spreading to other provinces.

Health officials warn someone infected with the virus travelled to Edmonton and Leduc in Alberta and the Northwest Territories. BC health officials have confirmed 13 cases of the virus this year so far.

Byelections running across Canada today

It might be a brief period in office for MPs to be elected across Canada today.

Three federal byelections are set to run across the country, just months ahead of the main election. The elections for the empty MP seats are running in BC’s Burnaby, York Simcoe in Ontario and Montreal.

Canadian director picks up Oscar win for animated short

It’s considered a huge upset as green took gold at the Oscars last night.

‘Green Book’ took Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards, besting other candidates like ‘Roma’, ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Canadian-raised director Domee Shi won Best Animated Short for her Pixar-produced film ‘Bao’.