Smithers first Tri-Oval Race is happening this Saturday on the par three hole at the golf course.

Organizer, Brian Hutchinson said they want people to bring their toys and have a good time.

“Quad’s, side by side, snowmobiles, and mini stock for the king of the ring only two at a time, head to head racing, cash prizes.”

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for people to test out the course before the race begins.

Hutchinson said they are getting a lot of interest in the event from Prince Rupert to Alberta.

“We are just putting it on for a fun family day so come down to check it out.”

A full list of what’s allowed to be raced can be found here.