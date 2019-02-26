The Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club dominated at the Northern Teck Cup.

From Pee Wee to Juniors the club came in first place six out of 10 times.

Parent Volunteer, Perry Rath said it was great to see the sportsmanship of all the competitors.

“The support for each other was great. Anyone who finished ahead of time was there to give high fives and cheering the others on regardless of what team they were on.”

The competition started at the Bulkley Valley Nordic Centre in Smithers on Sunday.

Rath said the months of training paid off with skiers showing improved speed and form during the races.

Although most participants were members of the BVCCSC, there were competitors from Prince George, Vanderhoof and Burns Lake.

“The event is focused around community participation, but there is a youth team from the Bulkley Valley Ski Club that travel around to other races in the region.”

Members of the team are getting ready to compete in the provincial championship happening this weekend and the National Champions in Quebec on March 8.